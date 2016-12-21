Manchester City fans of a certain age will remember a time when the club didn’t have a lot of money.

In the 2000-01 season, Joe Royle was the manager of a team that included Paulo Wanchope, Shaun Goater, Darren Huckerby and Dickson Etuhu. They would go on to be relegated.

If you had said then that in less than two decades, City would be a two-time winner of the Premier League and would boast the most successful manager of the century, you couldn’t counted on one hand the list of people who believed you.

Article continues below

But that’s exactly what’s happened. In 2008, the club was purchased by Abu Dhabi United Group and they’ve been on an upward trajectory since.

Hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent by Sheikh Mansour on building a team to compete for Premier League titles. City are yet to become a force in Europe, but last season’s run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, as well as the appointment of Pep Guardiola, offers a hint about the next target.

Article continues below

GiveMeSport has a look at the team that played in City’s final game of the 2007-08 season, a remarkable 8-1 hammering at Middlesbrough, on FIFA 08, to highlight their remarkable improvement.

The FIFA stats are provided by FIFA Index.

GK | Andreas Isaksson | 74

RB | Sun Jihai | 73

CB | Vedran Corluka | 72

CB | Richard Dunne | 78

LB | Michael Ball | 73

DM | Gelson Fernandes | 65

CM | Stephen Ireland | 72

LM | Javier Garrido | 73

RM | Martin Petrov | 80

ST | Darius Vassell | 78

ST | Benjani | 74

Man City's current XI on FIFA 17

Not good, huh?

To compare, this is the XI that started in the 2-1 win against Arsenal, and their FIFA 17 ratings.

GK | Claudio Bravo | 85

RB | Pablo Zabaleta | 82

CB | Nicolas Otamendi | 85

CB | Aleksandar Kolarov | 79

LB | Gael Clichy | 80

DM | Fernando | 79

CM | Yaya Toure | 84

CM | David Silva | 87

RM | Leroy Sane | 79

LM | Kevin de Bruyne | 88

ST | Raheem Sterling | 82

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero, currently suspended, is City's best player on FIFA 17 with a rating of 89.

Will Manchester City win the Premier League this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms