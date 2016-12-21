In partnership with the NFL in the UK

robert eddins.

Former Bills linebacker Robert Eddins dies aged 28

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Robert Eddins was sadly found dead last night in his father' home, according to reports.

He was just 28-years-old.

Eddins and another man were found dead in the basement of the house. It is being said that they were shot several times before being found by Eddins' father later on in the day. 

When police found the house, they discovered that the perpetrator tried to cover up his tracks by filling the house with gas but it didn't take light. 

“The gas was on from the stove, somebody left on, the pilots were not lit, so it looks like it was an intentional act,” Captain Kurt Worboys of the Detroit Police Department told ABC 10.

"There's at least one if not more individuals that just committed a double murder," Captain Worboys added.

Eddins mother Bridget also commented after the news of her son's death was released.

"I know one thing, whoever did it, he wasn't going out like that," she said. "He probably told them to give me your best shot that's how he was."

Robert Eddins played collegiate football during all four of his years at Ball State. He finished his college career with 17 sacks and seven forced fumbles as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and played in one game. 

Our thoughts go out to his family at this time. 

Detroit Lions v Buffalo Bills

