Antoine Griezmann.

The 4 players Jose Mourinho wants to spend £180m on in the next 2 windows

Jose Mourinho knew that taking over the reigns at Manchester United would require some hefty rebuilding.

He has already been active in the transfer market, spending some £157million on new players over the summer.

But the extent of the rebuilding job is still a long way from being complete and he is already targeting a number of new players over the next two transfer windows.

Over the next two transfer windows, the Special One is keen to add four new players at an estimated cost of £180m to his newly inherited squad, according to The Telegraph.

With January fast approaching, the Red Devils have already been heavily linked with one player in particular, and below we're taking a closer look at who the four men that he is hoping to lure to the northwest.

Mourinho is expected to kick off his recruitment drive with the £38m signing of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

The young Swede has been with the Portuguese club since 2012, where he has slowly but surely turned himself into a first team regular.

Standing at 6'2, his presence at the back for United would make them much more imposing and his versatility would allow him to feature at right-back, too.

Mourinho is also said to be taking a looks at Lindelof's defensive partner Nelson Semedo. The right-back is full of pace and likes to meander forward, and while he is far from the finished product there is a lot of scope for him to improve.

FBL-POR-LIGA-BENFICA-BRAGA

The report claims that he is likely to set United back some £25m, and they'll have to fend off competition from Bayern Munich in order to land his signature.

Further forward, Mourinho is also keen on bolstering his midfield by acquiring the services of Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old has the potential to be the long-term successor to Michael Carrick as the veteran nears the end of his career.

But they will have to do battle with Chelsea to bring him on board, as the Blues are also said to be interested and they will likely have a Premier League title in the bag to tempt him to Stamford Bridge.

But the piece de resistance is Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman is a man in demand following another impressive turn in Spain, and United will have to work extra hard to ensure he turns up at Old Trafford.

Club Atletico de Madrid v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League

The 25-year-old has an £84m release clause installed in his deal, but also interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

His arrival would put pressure on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, but we think United fans would be okay with this as they would have a potential title winning side on their hands if they managed to bring in all four.

