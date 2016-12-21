Chelsea are the Premier League's defensive disciplinarians; having conceded just 11 league goals all season. And Antonio Conte has been lauded for his decision to change the team to a 3-4-3 formation, which has taken the Blues to the top of the league.

Indeed, that choice did raise some question marks with Chelsea fans: wondering how, naturally a left-back, Cesar Azpilicueta would fit into a three-man defence and assume a more highly-disciplined position.

However, the Spaniard's form at Stamford Bridge this campaign has been excellent, and vital in sending Chelsea to the Premier League summit - having won their last 11 league matches.

Defensive solidity has ensured Chelsea fans will wake up on Christmas morning with their side top of the Premier League - which is a fantastic omen which should fill 2017 full of promise at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have gone on to win the title in the four previous campaigns, in 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 and 2014/15, in which they have topped the table at Christmas.

And former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Conte has Azpilicueta to thank for a big part in the Italian's excellent start to his managerial career in the Premier League, claiming he's the best defender in England's top flight.

Cesar the best

“I think Azpilicueta is the best defender in the league and if there was any full-back in the league I’d want in my team it would be Azpilicueta." said Carragher, as per Sky Sports.

"You know what you are getting, week in and week out."

While it is Diego Costa and Eden Hazard making all the headlines at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old defender is perhaps not getting the plaudits he deserves.

But Chelsea's defensive record of late proves that the Spaniard and his fellow defenders are doing the perfect job in shutting out opposition defences.

Clean sheets key

The Blues have kept three consecutive clean sheets, against West Brom, Sunderland and Crystal Palace. And it's that defensive record that could return the Premier League trophy to Stamford Bridge after a one-season absence.

A single goal has been enough to secure victories for Chelsea, away to Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Palace and home to Tottenham and West Brom during their 11-game winning streak.

It's that solidity at the back that could decide the title race, with both of the Blues' nearest challengers, Liverpool and Manchester City, having conceded 20 times in their 17 league games so far this campaign.

