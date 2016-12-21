At this point, you have to wonder how many more inside stories Ryback has left to tell us since leaving the WWE.

He didn’t waste any time in spilling certain backstage details regarding what happened during his time there.

ANOTHER RANT

In the latest episodes of Conversations with The Big Guy, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed new details on an ankle injury he sustained when he was performing under the Skip Sheffield gimmick.

He went on to explain that a lawsuit he could have brought to the WWE would have brought the company to its knees.

He said: “I was maybe awake for like an hour after surgery. Who do you think calls me at the time who was in charge? Yep, John Laurinaitis who was in charge at the time. And the phone call was being recorded.

“I could hear the echo on the phone. Yeah, to this today. And he was like, ‘Well, we did everything we could to get you better, right? Right?’ And was asking me questions and I wouldn’t answer because I knew. I was like, ‘They’re going to f*****g fire me.’

“A couple of months went by and it was when Chris Masters, Johnny Prime, and I forget, there were a couple of other people released. They had all been released during the day. I was the last one, I guess, because I was keeping up with all of it at the time.

BRINGING THEM TO THEIR KNEES

“I was in Gold’s Gym in St. Petersburg, Florida. I get a call from John Laurinaitis and he tried to fire me while I’m still f****d up with my ankle injury, and I have to stop and cut a 20-minute promo on him, how he’s not firing me and telling him everything that I’ve been through.

“I had to get attorneys and look into all of this at this time because now I knew they just tried to fire me. So then, the next step was then to try to put me in developmental again and leave me in developmental rather than bring me back to the main roster because before, I was on the main roster.

“I never had to wrestle another day in my life if I didn’t want to. The lawsuit we could have brought to WWE could have brought them to their f*****g knees based on the ankle and how this was handled from beginning to end.

“Deep down I knew that by getting attorneys and fending for myself and having the courage to have an opportunity to live my dream, they were forever going to f**k with me. So that is what I was playing with my entire career.

“They can deny this all they want, but this is the f*****g truth. They wanted to f**k with me based on everything from that.”

While the WWE may have mishandled the entire situation, it remains highly doubtful that a lawsuit like this could have deeply affected them, considering they already battle numerous lawsuits.

