As the 2016 season draws to a close, we're starting to get a clearer picture of the playoffs with just two weeks to go.

Of course, there is plenty of time for things to change before Super Bowl 51 in February, but as it stands, here are our top four teams.

New England Patriots

The Patriots clinched another AFC East division title with a win on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Tom Brady and his team set a new record with their eighth successive division win - they surpassed the Rams and now hold the NFL record for most division title wins in a row.

Boasting a 12-2 record, the Patriots are hot favourites to reach, and win, Super Bowl 51. They have won all seven of their games away from home this year and will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Brady and head coach Bill Belichick continue to dominate the AFC and will be hoping they can go all the way again this year, repeating their 2015 success.

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders are turning back the clock this season and have taken fans back to the glory days. A hard fought 19-16 win against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday meant the team secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2002.

Coining the hashtag 'return to greatness', the Raiders will hope to go all the way to the Super Bowl like they did 14 years ago. However, they'll be hoping for a different result as they lost that game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Led by Derek Carr, the Raiders are top of the AFC West and will hope to clinch the division title and home advantage throughout the playoffs in a similar way to the Patriots. If these two reach the AFC Championship game on January 22, there will certainly be fireworks.

Dallas Cowboys

Like the Raiders, the Cowboys have been a surprise package in the NFL this year.

Led by rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas have shocked the league by storming to the top of their division.

If the New York Giants, who sit second in the NFC East, lose on Thursday, the Cowboys will clinch postseason home advantage before kickoff against the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, December 27.

However, head coach Jason Garrett will want his team to keep moving up and hit the playoffs on top form. For a team led by a rookie quarterback, playing in Super Bowl 51 would be a huge achievement in itself for the Cowboys. But the way they've been playing all season suggests that winning the whole thing would not be out of reach.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks had a slow start to the 2016 regular season, scraping past the Miami Dolphins and losing to the Los Angeles Rams before playing out a tied game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Although they've not been too consistent, Seattle are top of the NFC West. With a 9-4-1 record, they are already division champions. They have little to play for in the remaining two weeks of the season, so keeping concentration is vital.

Like New England, the Seahawks are no strangers to the playoffs in recent times. This could be an important factor and, coupled with the loss in Super Bowl 49, will ensure the team is hungry for more success.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and his teammates will want to write the wrongs of February 2015 and taste the same success they had a year before. This attitude perhaps makes Seattle the most dangerous team of all.

There is still plenty of time for the playoff picture to change before Super Bowl 51 in February. But the Patriots and Seahawks have already secured home field advantage throughout the postseason, with Oakland and Dallas likely to join them.

The only thing that is sure then, is that February's Super Bowl will be one of the most exciting in recent years.

