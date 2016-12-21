Michael Phelps could be tempted out of retirement by his son.

Phelps, 31, retired from swimming for the second time after the Rio Olympics this summer, having won five gold medals at the games.

The American swimmer won 28 medals throughout his illustrious career, 23 of which were gold, before deciding to call it a day in the summer.

However, Phelps could come out of retirement to swim for his son, Boomer.

Nicole, his wife, told Sports Illustrated: "I see that being the only thing that could bring him back, to swim for Boomer.”

Phelps revealed he has had motivation from NBA star Chris Paul about a return to the sport.

“I played golf with Chris Paul in September. He didn’t go to Rio, and he told me, "Wait until your son is old enough and he says, ‘Daddy, why aren’t you out there?" Phelps explained.

Paul himself stated that: "He’s going to get that edge again. He’s too competitive."

Phelps recently received the lifetime achievement award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in recognition of his storied career.

But the man himself doesn't sound too keen on a second return to the sport.

"I could probably go four more years; But could I put in the true, honest hard work? Probably. But I have so many other things going… And there’s no reason. I’m tapping out. I’m closing. I’m done.”

He added: “The hardest thing is going to be not having the chance to represent my country. Not having the chance to stand on the medal platform and hear the national anthem… I’m at peace with how things ended. I’d rather have a healthy body in 20 years than kill myself more now. To me, it’s a no-brainer.”

