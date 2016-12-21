With Roadblock: End of the Line now in the books, it’s clearer as to which direction the likes of Sasha Banks and Bayley are heading.

While Sasha seems to have her hands full with the destructive Nia Jax, for the next few months at least, it seems if the main women’s feud the WWE are building to is Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair.

NEW FEUDS

Their rivalry was actually supposed to have already started, but with Vince McMahon reportedly not being a huge fan of Sasha, along with worries about her injury record, he opted to stretch the original feud out a little longer.

This means Bayley’s big title opportunity comes at a huge pay-per-view, as she’s set to challenge The Queen in what could be a huge few months for Bayley.

The Inquisitr is now reporting that the general feeling amongst WWE officials is that Bayley has more momentum as a face than Sasha does right now, and it’s why they want to build her as the one that halts Charlotte in her tracks.

They’re also claiming that Vince believes Bayley will go on to become the WWE’s top female face, and might even be the lucky star that goes on to end Charlotte’s incredible undefeated pay-per-view record.

BIGGEST FEMALE FACE

It doesn’t come as a massive surprise that Vince thinks this way – even if she suffered from a rocky start to life on the main roster – as her time on NXT even led to many suggesting she could be the new John Cena in the company, such were her popularity levels, and still are.

While Bayley can go on to become the biggest female face in the company in 2017, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll happen at WrestleMania 33.

It will obviously be the perfect setting to dethrone Charlotte, but you can’t rule out other potential plans WWE probably has.

Wth Ronda Rousey’s appearance a possibility, there’s a chance Charlotte could work with her, and it’s no secret that WWE have always wanted a heel Sasha to take on Bayley for the title in Orlando, based on the popularity they have in the city during their time on NXT.

Whatever happens, it’s safe to say 2017 will set Bayley up as the face of WWE’s women’s division., and it’ll take a lot to change that.

