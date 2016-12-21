The re-building process for Brazilian side Chapecoense has begun following the horrific plane crash last month that claimed the lives of 19 of their players and 52 others, including officials, coaches and journalists.

There has been talk of former professionals coming out of retirement with the likes of Ronaldinho and Eidur Gudjohnsen being linked with a move to help out the devastated side.

While these high-profile players haven’t been signed by Chapecoense, they have announced three new arrivals.

Atletico Mineiro have loaned out attacking midfielder Dodo with no cost for the agreement - although the wages will be split between the two clubs.

Dodo represented Figueirense on loan last season and was a target for Chapecoense before the terrible incident in Colombia.

Lasaro Candido da Cunha, an Atletico director, wrote on Twitter: "A few days before the accident, Chape asked Atletico if they could borrow Dodo....... ethics and solidarity can not be left alone in the speeches."

But Dodo isn’t the only signing they have announced. That’s because 21-year-old goalkeeper Elias from Juventude and Douglas Grolli have also arrived from Cruzeiro.

The entire Brazilian division have agreed to lend Chapecoense some players as they attempt to replace those that lost their lives. However, understandably, clubs are only willing to give away players that are not needed. Vagner Mancini, the newly appointed manager of Chapecoense, questioned the ability of some of the players being offered to help them out.

But it seems as though Dodo, Elias and Grolli are good enough for Chapecoense and have become the first three players to help rebuild the Copa Sudamericana winners.

Immediately after the crash, club director Cecilio Hans insisted that Chapecoense will bounce back stronger than ever.

"In the memory of those who died and to honour their families, we will rebuild this club from scratch so it is even stronger," Hans said.

And it sounds as though the rebuilding process is well and truly underway.

