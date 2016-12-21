Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Chapecoense.

Chapecoense have signed their first three players following tragic plane crash

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The re-building process for Brazilian side Chapecoense has begun following the horrific plane crash last month that claimed the lives of 19 of their players and 52 others, including officials, coaches and journalists.

There has been talk of former professionals coming out of retirement with the likes of Ronaldinho and Eidur Gudjohnsen being linked with a move to help out the devastated side.

While these high-profile players haven’t been signed by Chapecoense, they have announced three new arrivals.

Article continues below

Atletico Mineiro have loaned out attacking midfielder Dodo with no cost for the agreement - although the wages will be split between the two clubs.

Dodo represented Figueirense on loan last season and was a target for Chapecoense before the terrible incident in Colombia.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Lasaro Candido da Cunha, an Atletico director, wrote on Twitter: "A few days before the accident, Chape asked Atletico if they could borrow Dodo....... ethics and solidarity can not be left alone in the speeches."

But Dodo isn’t the only signing they have announced. That’s because 21-year-old goalkeeper Elias from Juventude and Douglas Grolli have also arrived from Cruzeiro.

Palmeiras v Atletico MG - Brasileirao Series A 2014

The entire Brazilian division have agreed to lend Chapecoense some players as they attempt to replace those that lost their lives. However, understandably, clubs are only willing to give away players that are not needed. Vagner Mancini, the newly appointed manager of Chapecoense, questioned the ability of some of the players being offered to help them out.

But it seems as though Dodo, Elias and Grolli are good enough for Chapecoense and have become the first three players to help rebuild the Copa Sudamericana winners.

Fluminense v Chapecoense - Brasileirao Series A 2014

Immediately after the crash, club director Cecilio Hans insisted that Chapecoense will bounce back stronger than ever.

"In the memory of those who died and to honour their families, we will rebuild this club from scratch so it is even stronger," Hans said.

And it sounds as though the rebuilding process is well and truly underway.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Football
Premier League
World Cup
Barcelona
UEFA Champions League
Brazil Football
Neymar
Ronaldo
Philippe Coutinho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again