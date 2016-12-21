Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paul Pogba is enjoying being back at Manchester United after leaving Juventus following France's Euro 2016 campaign.

Paul Pogba shows off freestyle rapping skills with France teammate Antoine Griezmann

If we rewind to last summer, before Paul Pogba re-signed for Manchester United, the France midfielder was trying to guide his country to Euro 2016 glory.

Unfortunately, it was never to be for Les Blues - who were favourites going into the tournament on home soil - losing out to Portugal in the final.

The then Juventus midfielder, you would presume, would perhaps have cut the figure of someone who had the weight of expectation on his shoulders, as a key member of the national team.

But the latest footage released by French TV show Telefoot suggests something completely different.

Pogba re-introduced himself in the Premier League with his dab celebrations earlier in the campaign, while clearly, he had been working on some rather complex celebrations with United teammate Jesse Lingard, off the pitch.

And the 23-year-old is certainly not shy, either, with a big social media presence.

This time, though, Telefoot sent cameras into Pogba and teammate Antoine Griezmann's apartment, during the Euros, capturing some rather impressive rapping by the France star.

Pogba produced a French rendition of 'The Message' by Grandmaster Flash while watching Euro 2016 on their hotel room TV, and Griezmann added in a few dance moves of his own.

You can see the video below:

Pogba isn't one for shying away from the cameras, although Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly like the Frenchman to come out of his shell more at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have yet to see the very best from their world-record signing, who joined the club from Juve in an £89 million deal in the summer.

However, Pogba has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and it suggests that the best from the five-goal midfielder is on its way.

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Meanwhile, Mourinho has the Frenchman's Euro 2016 teammate, Griezmann, on his list of major United transfer targets next summer.

Some reports have claimed that the Old Trafford hierarchy will have to exceed what they paid Juventus for Pogba, to land the Atletico Madrid forward, who is in high demand right across Europe.

United are hopeful that Pogba can lure his France teammate to Manchester. And based on the evidence seen in the video above, their close relationship suggests Pogba could be influential in any summer move.

