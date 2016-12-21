2017 NFL Pro Bowl players announced: The five biggest snubs

The 88 players selected to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl were announced on Tuesday night.

The likes of Tom Brady, Joe Thomas, Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald will add yet another Pro Bowl appearance to their CV. Whilst Dallas rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will be making their debut at the end of season event.

However, with just 44 places in each AFC and NFC roster available, there were always going to be some big names left of the list once the votes had been counted.

Here are the five biggest snubs...

LeGarrette Blount - Running Back - New England Patriots

Leading the league with 15 rushing touchdowns in 2016, Blount has been one of the most reliable players in the NFL this season.

A key part of the Patriots' offense, he has registered his second 1,000-yard rushing season of his career and his 1,060 yards on the ground are good enough for seventh best in the NFL.

Drew Brees - Quarterback - New Orleans Saints

The fact that Brees is quarterbacking a Saints side that currently hold a 6-8 record is probably the main reason he won't be going to his 10th Pro Bowl.

Nevertheless, his snub means the 2017 Pro Bowl won't be attended by the NFL's leader his completions, passing yards and touchdowns.

Sean Lee - Outside Linebacker - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys offense has grabbed the headlines this season, but their defense has played its part too. And Lee has been the dominant force in that regard.

The 30-year-old has played every single eligible snap in the 2016 season and ranks second in the NFL in tackles made, with 140 to his name. He's one of the main reasons Dallas allows just 80.9 rushing yards-per-game.

Jordy Nelson - Wide Receiver - Green Bay Packers

Nelson's achievements in 2016 - 82 receptions, 1,087 yards and 12 touchdowns - are made all the more impressive considering he missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

It is a shame that the man with the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL won't be able to grab one at the Pro Bowl.

Matthew Stafford - Quarterback - Detroit Lions

It wasn't so long ago that Stafford was being talked about as an MVP candidate. With the Lions having virtually no running game this season, it has been up to the 28-year-old to lead his team to victories on the back of his arm.

He might only have 22 passing TD's to his name but he has led the Lions down the field to secure eight fourth-quarter wins.

