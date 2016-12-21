Despite Michael Owen's vast experience playing in the Premier League, at international level and for Real Madrid, the former sharpshooter is arguably one of the least popular pundits around at the moment.

Owen certainly hasn't helped himself by making some of the most blatantly obvious comments known to man since hanging up the boots and offering his 'expert' opinion from 2013 onwards.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old still regularly appears on our screens so there must be at least few secret Owen supporters lurking in the shadows somewhere.

Wherever you stand on his punditry skills, you might be interested to hear the ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker's Premier League predictions for the end of the season.

We are rapidly approaching the midway point of the campaign and even though Chelsea are currently top of the table for Christmas, Owen thinks there will be a different team lifting the trophy when May comes around.

In a video for Sportlobster, Owen reckons Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will beat the current leaders to the top.

"I'm going to go for Liverpool to win the league. I think they're playing really well and (have) no European football," the BT Sport pundit said.

Klopp and co. are currently six points behind Chelsea but the former England international thinks his old side are the only team capable of catching the Blues this term.

Perhaps surprisingly, Owen also opted to snub another one of his old employers, Man United from finishing in the top four - despite their recent resurgence - as well as other Champions League hopefuls Tottenham.

According to Owen, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal will head the chasing pack behind Liverpool.

Further down the table, Owen has backed the three teams who currently occupy the relegation zone, Hull, Sunderland and Swansea to go down.

And when discussing the Champions League, he also overlooked his old team and defending champions Madrid for their fierce rivals Barcelona.

Owen has certainly done his popularity no favours by risking aggravating supporters of his former clubs - even if it was unintentional.

Liverpool fans will obviously be pretty chuffed if it turns out he is right, however.

