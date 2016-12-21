In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Video: Tony Romo's reaction to Ezekiel Elliott jumping into Salvation Army kettle

Ezekiel Elliott caused quite the stir this past weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when, celebrating the 14th touchdown of his debut NFL season, he jumped into the famous red Salvation Army kettle behind the Dallas Cowboys end zone.

The unique celebration was an instant viral sensation, but also drew a flag because he used a prob to celebrate. Although, the Cowboys rookie did avoid a fine that usually follows such an act, and has since donated $21,000 to the Salvation Army. 

But, how did the Cowboys react at the time of the play? Well, thanks to a brilliant clip from Inside the NFL, the reactions of both Dallas head coach Jason Garrett and now backup quarterback Tony Romo were captured on camera.

Whilst his teammates were keen to join in the fun and congratulate Elliott on his play and celebration - as was every single person watching, except maybe Odell Beckham Jr. - Garrett wasted no time in reminding his rookie sensation of the penalty he'd just brought against his team.

As for Romo, he couldn't quite believe what he had seen from the Cowboys number 21...

Maybe our favourite moment, though, is the giddy laugh from Elliott himself at the end of the video as he watches the replay of his hilarious antics on the AT&T Stadium's giant screen.

The kettle celebration is just another iconic moment to add to a growing list for Elliott in this his first ever season in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

His 1,551 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, plus a further 351 and one TD in the air, have been the driving force behind the Cowboys' run to a 12-2 record.

With the NFL playoffs to come, as well as his first Pro Bowl nomination in the bag, 2016 really has been a dream year for Elliott. 

Let's just hope he has some even more crazy celebrations lined up if Dallas go all the way to the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

