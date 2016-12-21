Four reasons why James Rodriguez won't improve Chelsea

Over the course of the past week, rumours linking Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez with a move to Chelsea have gathered pace.

Just two years ago the Colombian had the world at his feet following an impressive World Cup in Brazil, but flash forward and things haven't quite panned out the way he would have hoped.

And now, with him reportedly admitting that he would be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, many are daydreaming about what he will bring to the club should he join in the new year.

Article continues below

However, will he be an instant hit? He will probably be the first one to admit that he hasn't been at the top of his game this season, but he is still a phenomenal player on his day.

But a quick look at the stats in comparison with a number on Chelsea's current stars would suggest that he may not be an immediate upgrade on what they already have at the club.

Article continues below

Below is a closer look at some of the player's attacking stats lined up against those in a similar position with the west London club.

It's worth noting that the 25-year-old has only featured for Real a grand total of 13 times across all competitions so far this season, and judging him on that metric may be slightly harsh.

But here we go...

Goals

So far this term the Colombian has found the net just once, which is a much poorer return than Chelsea's stars in a similar position.

Willian and Pedro both have three to their names, while Eden Hazard is leading the charge with eight.

So while he would add a viable goal threat (eventually) he wouldn't be an immediate upgrade on what's already there.

He also doesn't fare well when it comes to goals per 90 minutes either. Languishing down on 0.24, the only Chelsea player he bests is Oscar, who hasn't scored.

Again Pedro (0.35), Willian (0.37) and Hazard (0.54) come out on top.

Assists

To his credit, this is one area where James holds his own in comparison to the others. Pedro is Chelsea's leading assist maker with 0.33 per game this season, and James comes in just behind with 0.25.

Chelsea's other stars aren't too far behind, though, as Oscar has 0.11, Willian has 0.08 and Hazard has 0.06.

However, for they'll pay for him, they will expect him to be leading that particular stat.

James is let down by his average chances created, though.

With 1.25 per game, he sits behind Oscar (1.67), Hazard (1.88) and Willian, who leads the charge with 2.31. The only player he beats is Pedro, who has 0.88.

Passing

Again, James doesn't disgrace himself when it comes to his passing percentage. With an accuracy rating of 85%, he sits just behind Willian, who has successfully completed 87% of his passes.

It's a tight box, though, as Pedro and Hazard both have 84% and Oscar has 83%.

Shots

James still has a lot to do in front of goal, though. On average he takes 1.00 shots per game in the league, which puts him at the bottom of the pile.

Pedro is next with 1.20, followed by Oscar (1.33), Willian (1.77) and Hazard (2.50).

But when he shoots, he generally is quite accurate. Of those shots he has taken, he has found the target 67% of the time, which puts him ahead of the rest.

Hazard is a close second with 61%, leaving behind Willian (42%), Oscar (33%) and Pedro (31%).

So while he won't be a terrible signing by any stretch of the imagination, he will have his work cut out for him if he wants to break into the side ahead of the others.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms