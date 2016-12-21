Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Michaels says he hasn't been contacted.

Shawn Michaels claims WWE haven’t contacted him regarding a Royal Rumble return

Even if it does look unlikely, the WWE Universe still want to see the fantasy match-up between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels at the Royal Rumble.

That’s because plenty of rumours were floating about regarding a one-night return for The Heart Break Kid, and it’s something the likes of Jim Ross have also touched on.

RUMOURED RETURN

Not only that, Styles himself has talked about wanting the match, but only if Michaels is open to having it and wants to come back for one night.

It’s understandable that he doesn’t want to harm his legacy, considering he bowed out at the biggest stage possible when he lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania, and then retired.

So while the Styles and Michaels match won’t be happening, it hasn’t stopped fans from debating whether Michaels will be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match, which takes place at the Alamodome on January 29.

The WWE are famous for bringing back familiar faces, and Michaels has returned on numerous occasions since his retirement, so you can’t exactly rule it out completely.

NO CONTACT

However, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan’s Troy Hughes and Kevin Hageland, HBK addressed the buzz regarding a potential Rumble appearance and revealed there hasn’t been any contact so far.

He said: “No one has even contacted me about that show.

“I don’t know if anyone cares that I’m from there [San Antonio], I think the WWE has happily moved on from me.”

Of course, there’s no way Michaels was going to announce that he will be a surprise entrant in the Rumble, as he wouldn’t want to spoil the WWE’s potential plans.

But based on his recent comments, and lack of progression with the rumour, fans shouldn’t set themselves up for disappointed if his theme music doesn’t hit at the end of next month.

Will Shawn Michaels be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Triple H
Royal Rumble
Shawn Michaels
Triple H
AJ Styles
Shawn Michaels
Vince McMahon

