Kevin De Bruyne reveals what ‘annoys’ Pep Guardiola about the Premier League

While Kevin De Bruyne is blossoming under the guidance of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the Spanish boss is struggling to find the winning formula that could return the Premier League to the Etihad.

Many had expected the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach to arrive in Manchester and improve the Citizens' over night.

However, it has proved to be very different for the 45-year-old, who is having to find a way of playing to counteract many teams' defensive approach when coming up against City.

De Bruyne, however, is continuing the thrive under Guardiola's stewardship and has verbally committed his future at the Etihad, despite City having failed to reach first gear consistently this campaign.

Guardiola has refused to ditch his philosophy, despite being 17 games into the season and seven points short of league leaders Chelsea.

And while the Spaniard continues to adapt to life managing in England, De Bruyne believes his boss is growing frustrated with teams throwing away their tactics when coming up against City.

It was the City boss' fluent and dominant passing side at Barcelona that had many clubs across Europe trying to follow suit with a similar brand of attractive football.

Plans thrown out the window

But many Premier League sides have ditched playing football in favour of playing long balls when facing City, which scuppers Guardiola's tactics and the endless hours of hard work he has put in to prepare his team.

“What Pep is mostly surprised about is that there are still a lot of teams playing with long balls,” said De Bruyne, as per the Mirror.

“He sometimes thinks the teams will try to play football because they do that against other teams.

“But if it is against us, they change their way of playing. I think that sometimes he must be annoyed by it.

“He puts so much time and energy into looking for things, where spaces might be, but then the opponent uses the long ball. I think he must sometimes think ‘why am I doing all this work’.”

Guardiola is refusing to go against his beliefs that have served him so well in the past, and will not look for a new philosophy to make City as consistent as the likes of Chelsea. And De Bruyne believes opposition teams 'shutting up shop' against them is not helping their cause.

Pep always wants to dominate

“He’s not searching, but changing,” De Bruyne added. “That’s Pep. On the one hand, he adapts, on the other hand, he always wants to play dominant football and force others into trouble.

“The problem is that a lot of teams are playing very defensively against us, so we have to try to find a solution.

“Sometimes it’s not so much fun to watch and, for us, it’s not so much fun to play because that’s not our football, but we have to cope with it.”

De Bruyne certainly appears to be coping while Guardiola's City headache continues; having produced more assists (nine) than any other Premier League player. And the Belgium winger has proved he has the class to fit into whatever set up the Spaniards opts for at the Etihad.

But the City boss faces a potential title-defining clash with Liverpool, at Anfield, on New Year's Eve, following their Boxing Day meeting with Hull, from which they'll be expected to comfortably negotiate three points.

