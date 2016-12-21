Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho feels bad for the way he's treated two players at Manchester United

While Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have started to pick up in recent weeks, it’s fair to say that some players in the squad won’t be too pleased with the treatment of their manager since he arrived this summer.

With the Red Devils boasting decent squad depth, the Portuguese boss hasn’t hesitated in severely restricting first-team football for some of his players.

Bastian Schweinsteiger is one of the players that Mourinho has banished, with the German being sent to train with the reserves before recently being recalled.

While the United boss doesn’t seem too concerned with the way he’s treated the World Cup winner, the ‘Special One’ has admitted that he feels bad for the way he’s dealt with two players this season.

There are a whole host of players that could be on their way out of Old Trafford this winter, after barely getting a look in this campaign, but Mourinho is sorry for not giving both Ashley Young and Memphis Depay enough opportunities.

"I still have some bad feelings towards myself because I didn't give a real chance to everyone, there are some positions in our squad where we have overbooked,” he told Sky Sports.

"To be honest, people like Ashley Young and Memphis Depay, I didn't really give them a run of matches to play, to prove. So I have this little bad feeling.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-TOTTENHAM

Mourinho’s ‘bad feeling’ isn’t going to mean much for Young and Memphis whose stock has plummeted at Old Trafford and they will no doubt be looking for a way out in the January transfer window.

Memphis

Memphis was signed by Louis van Gaal for £25 million in the summer of 2015 but a tally of two goals in 29 league matches did very little to excite United fans during his debut season.

With the Dutchman turning 23 in February, it’s time him for him to start fulfilling his potential. That doesn’t look possible at the Theatre of Dreams as Mourinho has given him just four appearances in the league so far.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-STOKE

Young

As for Young, the winger has played even less with the 31-year-old making just two appearances in the Premier League under Mourinho. With the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford ahead of him in the pecking order, it looks like Young will have to move on to enjoy the final few years of his career.

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

