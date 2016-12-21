Isaiah Thomas is used to being overlooked.

The undersized 5'9" Boston Celtics point guard was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and didn't get much attention while playing in relative obscurity in Sacramento.

However, since he got his shot with the Celtics, who acquired him from the Phoenix Suns during the 2014-15 season, he's risen to the occasion.

Tuesday night, Thomas showed the full extent of his stardom, scoring a career-high 44 points and dishing out six assists while going a perfect 17-for-17 from the free-throw line to lead the Celtics to a 112-109 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies:

Without Thomas's efforts, there's no way the Celtics would be 16-12 and in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Yes, adding center Al Horford to the mix this offseason was huge for Boston, but make no mistake -- this is still Thomas's team.

Of his career-high 44 points, Thomas scored a whopping 36 of them after halftime. His clutch shooting, especially from behind the three-point arc, make him extra-valuable down the stretch.

He's not only the Celtics star, he's an NBA star, too. With a player efficiency rating (PER) of 25.9, Thomas holds the No. 11 spot in the league, ahead of standouts like Kevin Love, Damian Lillard, Steph Curry, John Wall, Kyrie Irving and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Thomas is clearly one of the league's best players, but he's still not recognized as such by those who aren't NBA fanatics or Boston fans.

However, with averages of 26.6 points and 6.0 assists per game this year, it's time for him to become a household name.

To get the national attention he deserves, of course, he'll need to lead Boston on a deep playoff run. Depending on whether the Cleveland Cavaliers get healthier by the playoffs, the Celtics could have a legitimate shot of representing the Eastern Conference in this year's NBA Finals.

One thing is for sure, though. Those teams that chose point guards like Nolan Smith, Darius Morris, Charles Jenkins, Andrew Goudelock and Josh Selby over Thomas in 2011 wish they had another chance to make things right with the under-appreciated, undersized Boston star.