Chris Boswell.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker's response to being selected for 'random' drug test

When NFL kickers are described as game-winners it is usually because of a last-gasp field goal that secures their team a victory.

This past weekend, though, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell earned the title after registering 18 of his team's 24 points in their crucial 24-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Going a perfect 6-for-6, Boswell understandably drew the plaudits and even received a coveted game ball from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. It turns out, though, the Steelers weren't the only ones to recognise his impressive performance.

That's after Boswell turned up to his locker today to find a note revealing that he had been "randomly" selected to take part in the NFL's drug testing program.

As you might expect, the two-year league veteran was more than a little suspicious about the timing of the test.

Maybe Boswell should take pride in the fact the NFL's drug testing program is seemingly so impressed with his performance against the Bengals that they are so keen to double check it was achieved above board.

After all, in going 100 percent on each of his six field goals, he became only the third ever Steelers kicker to make at least five field goals from +40 yards. 

In fact, Boswell made NFL history by becoming the first to convert at minimum of six field goals in a single game and have five of those connect from at least 40 yards out.

Then again, maybe the drugs test comes after the powers that be watched Boswell's incredible ankle tackle that rescued the Steelers from a potential Bengals run back TD...

