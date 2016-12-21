It has been over a month since Frank Lampard played his last game for New York City in the MLS but he is yet to announce what, or where, his next move will be.

The 38-year-old has been widely expected to retire from the sport and was briefly linked with the vacant manager's job at MK Dons, however, he is taking plenty of time before officially calling it a day on his playing career.

So while the former England international currently has a bit more time on his hands he has been spotted trying out another sport this week.

As if this time of year wasn't exciting enough already, the PDC World Championships makes it even more special for Darts fans.

But even casual supporters of the sport were drawn to watch a unique clash between Lampard and former footballer turned actor/presenter Bradley Walsh on Tuesday as part of ITV's panel programme, Play to the Whistle.

The duo competed in a best-of-nine-dart face-off but it quickly became evident that there was one quite large problem - they were both terrible.

As you can see by the video of Lampard's highlights - if you can call them that - below, the midfielder clearly isn't as accurate at throwing as he is at shooting from distance on a football pitch.

Frank 'The Magic' Lampard couldn't have got off to a much worse start when his first dart humorously scored just one point.

The Chelsea hero did manage to recover, however, to secure the victory. Although that probably says more about Walsh's own pitfalls at the sport rather than Lampard's improvement.

Clearly, the oche isn't for Lampard but he is still pretty handy with the ball at his feet.

And with the January sales just around the corner, the 38-year-old might be one of the hottest bargains available on the market.

