WWE fans will be well aware of the fact that the company likes to do business with some of the biggest and most relevant stars around.

It’s something they’ve done for many years, and they’ll be doing it again next year when Shaquille O’Neal makes an appearance at WrestleMania 33 to take on The Big Show.

BIG STARS

Now, it looks as if they’re looking at the biggest UFC stars around as well.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Plenty of rumours have been circulating regarding Conor McGregor’s potential role at WrestleMania 33 too, and it’s clear why the organisation wants to bring in arguably the biggest sportsman on the planet.

However, he’s not the only UFC star rumoured to potentially be working with the WWE either, as Paige VanZant is another fighter the WWE have their eyes on.

Article continues below

It was previously reported that the WWE were interested in bringing in VanZant to appear at SummerSlam, although that didn’t materialise, and it would have followed on from a highly successful WrestleMania appearance from Ronda Rousey.

Although rumours continue to circulate regarding Rousey’s potential clash with Charlotte Flair in Orlando, VanZant has finally displayed her interest at potentially appearing in the WWE.

12 GAUGE

When speaking to Maxim, ’12 Gauge’ showcased her interest at being in Vince McMahon’s company in the future.

She said: “The WWE is an amazing organisation.

“I’m a UFC fighter right now, but my future has no limits. Can’t wait to see what I accomplish next.

“I’m a huge wrestling fan. I would say The Rock is my favourite person to watch, for obvious reasons.”

VanZant has remained vocal in wanting to capture the strawweight championship title, but those plans suffered a major setback over the weekend when she was put to sleep by Michelle Waterson via a rear naked chokehold.

Despite the loss, VanZant is a guaranteed future star because of her age, and the skills she’s displaying at such a young age.

So don’t be surprised to see her inside of a WWE ring soon, especially with Stephanie McMahon being a massive supporter of women that are on top of their chosen sports.

Should the WWE pursue Paige VanZant? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms