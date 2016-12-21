Playing Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor at the same time hasn't worked out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, as the team's third big man, Joel Embiid, has emerged as a star after battling injuries his first two years in the NBA, Noel has seen his playing time diminish drastically.

Now that Embiid is earning respect around the league and with Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, he's able to air his thoughts and concerns about the team more freely.

One of those thoughts, according to MSN.com, is that he'd like to see what he and Noel could do while playing together:

“I also want to get on the court and see what we can look like together because I like him and I want play with everybody,” Embiid said, via Jessica Camerato of CSNPhilly.com. “I feel like if we’re trying something, I feel like we should try the other thing too. Hopefully in the future they do that.”

With a record of 7-21 and coming off a 108-93 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, the 76ers have nothing (aside from more games) to lose.

Though Embiid likes playing alongside Okafor, he said he feels like he also needs to see what he can do with Noel as his frontcourt partner:

“Because I have some type of relationship with him, I think I’m going to get him going, especially on the defensive end,” Embiid added. “Just being aggressive, blitzing every pick-and-roll, just flying all over the place, I think we can really do that while we’re on the court. Then offensively, I’m sure we’re going to figure that out.”

Embiid's defensive strategy sounds good, but his "I'm sure we're going to figure that out" offensive plan needs some major work.

No one denies that having Embiid and Noel sharing the floor on defense is a smart move. The problem becomes offensive spacing when you have two players who need to work in the post more often than not.

The X-factor that could make Embiid's plan to play with Noel work is 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons. If the soon-to-be point-forward can help the Sixers space the floor better, then Embiid and Noel could work.

The problem right now is that the Philadelphia guards don't exactly inspire fear in anyone. If Simmons can give the team a legitimate outside threat, then the Sixers will have more flexibility to experiment with their trio of big men.