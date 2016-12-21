Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Miz may have gone off script.

The Miz apparently went off-script in promo with Renee Young on SmackDown

WWE fans were in for a surprise this week on SmackDown Live, when Renee Young slapped The Miz in the middle of the ring.

The Miz was just coming off a successful Intercontinental Championship defence against Apollo Crews, and as usual, Renee was in the ring for the post-match interview.

She asked the champion about his supposed obsession with Dean Ambrose following his actions against The Lunatic Fringe last week, and that’s when things took a surprising and slightly awkward turn.

While many fans will be well aware of the fact that Renee is dating Ambrose in real-life, it hasn’t really been brought up on WWE television, other than Total Divas.

The Miz decided to hit back at Renee, telling the world that she’s sleeping with Ambrose, prompting the slap and storming out of the ring, leading to surprised looks from the four-man commentary team.

Wrestling News World are now reporting that The Miz possibly went a little off-script during his promo.

OFF-SCRIPT?

That’s not to say that he wasn’t supposed to say anything, the supposed plan – which Renee was aware of – always had The Miz hitting out at her and bringing up her relationship with Ambrose.

However, they’re claiming that The Miz was seen being spoken to backstage regarding his promo.

Apparently, Renee didn’t like the line The Miz used, as the original plan was for the Intercontinental Champion to say she was the one dating Ambrose, and not sleeping with him.

They also went on to add that it made her come off as promiscuous in front of a live television audience.

The lines are often blurred here between what’s real and what isn’t.

There’s a chance this could be similar to what The Miz did a few months ago on Talking Smack, when he delivered an incredible promo on Daniel Bryan, causing him to walk off.

Even then, it was thought that he went off-script.

Although it seems like it could be used as a Total Divas storyline, delivering the possible unscripted line definitely keeps The Miz as SmackDown’s biggest natural heel.

What did you make of The Miz’ promo on SmackDown Live? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
WWE Smackdown
The Miz
Triple H
Triple H
Vince McMahon

