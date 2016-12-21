For the younger generations, Alan Shearer is probably better known for being a pundit on Match of the Day practically every week.

But he was a pretty decent player back in the day - well actually more than just decent.

Shearer notched an incredible tally of 260 goals in the Premier League before he eventually decided to retire from the game in 2006.

No man has scored more and in truth, no one has even come close to beating the former Newcastle and Blackburn forward's record.

Wayne Rooney is Shearer's closest competitor with 194 goals, however, his playing time at Manchester United has begun to dwindle and age is not on the 31-year-old's side.

Meanwhile, Jermain Defoe is even further adrift after finding the back of the net 151 times to date.

And even though the majority of the other names who also appear on the Premier League's list of all-time top goalscorers are now retired, Shearer does think there is a chance his record could be beaten.

Of all the current forwards who are turning out in the Premier League right now, Shearer admitted he can envisage both Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero stealing his thunder by the time they decide to retire.

"I thought Wayne Rooney would manage or would come near to making it," Shearer told FourFourTwo Greece.

"But he seems to be moving further away, and now plays a more retracted role at Manchester United.

"Harry Kane has made a stunning start to his career in the Premier League.

"If he avoids injury and continues his career here rather than trying his luck abroad, he will have the opportunity."

"Sergio Aguero also plays for a strong and very aggressive team. But I think that the same question can be applied to him. Will he stay for the rest of his career in the Premier League?"

Tottenham's Kane did win the Golden Boot for his prowess in front of goal last term but he is still some way off Shearer's total tally with just 56 Premier League goals to his name so far.

Only seven of those have come this season, however, the England international is still 23-years-old and definitely still has more than a few big campaigns left in him to get closer to the likes of Rooney and Shearer.

Elsewhere, Aguero has been a reliable goalscorer ever since he moved to England from Atletico Madrid in 2011 but again remains almost 150 strikes behind the BBC Sport pundit.

So regardless of what Shearer believes, we think it is pretty safe to assume his record will be intact for the foreseeable future, at least.

