It seemed like yesterday that Manchester United finally ended the months of speculation to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus for a world record fee.

However, with the services of the Frenchman secured, it seems Jose Mourinho is already setting his sights on their next massive signing.

According to numerous reports, that man is Antoine Griezmann with The Sun - amongst other outlets - claiming the Red Devils have opened talks with Atletico Madrid’s forward.

Diego Simone’s side are already nine points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race and a move to Old Trafford to join compatriot Pogba could appeal to the 25-year-old.

While a move for Griezmann is unlikely in January, a deal worth £60 million could well be sanctioned next summer.

Mourinho has told the club’s chiefs that, with Wayne Rooney’s advancing years, he wants a new number 10 with the ability to link midfield to attack. Griezmann would be that perfect man and would help get the best out of both Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

So, with rumours strengthening that Griezmann could be on his way to United, we decided we would share an incredible compilation video of the striker’s best skills. The clip shows some great goals, while it also includes him running rings around Real Madrid during Atleti's 1-0 victory at the Bernabeu last season.

Griezmann compilation

If you want to get excited, United supporters - take a look:

Griezmann's future

Griezmann is contracted until 2021 but his relationship with Simeone has become strained this season and United could tempt him with some astronomical wages.

Simeone himself could be on his way to Inter Milan and Griezmann may welcome a new challenge in the Premier League.

Premier League?

After all, he’s already admitted that former United midfielder David Beckham was his hero and he would be keen for a move to England.

“I liked him [Beckham] a lot. He was my idol. That's why I wear a long-sleeved jersey and wear the No7," he admitted.

As for the idea of a switch to the English top flight, Griezmann did not write it off.

"Yes, why not? If I am out of contract with Atletico I would ask myself that question."

Could it happen? Time will tell.

