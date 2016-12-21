Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann compilation video will get Manchester United fans excited

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seemed like yesterday that Manchester United finally ended the months of speculation to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus for a world record fee.

However, with the services of the Frenchman secured, it seems Jose Mourinho is already setting his sights on their next massive signing.

According to numerous reports, that man is Antoine Griezmann with The Sun - amongst other outlets - claiming the Red Devils have opened talks with Atletico Madrid’s forward.

Article continues below

Diego Simone’s side are already nine points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race and a move to Old Trafford to join compatriot Pogba could appeal to the 25-year-old.

While a move for Griezmann is unlikely in January, a deal worth £60 million could well be sanctioned next summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Mourinho has told the club’s chiefs that, with Wayne Rooney’s advancing years, he wants a new number 10 with the ability to link midfield to attack. Griezmann would be that perfect man and would help get the best out of both Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

So, with rumours strengthening that Griezmann could be on his way to United, we decided we would share an incredible compilation video of the striker’s best skills. The clip shows some great goals, while it also includes him running rings around Real Madrid during Atleti's 1-0 victory at the Bernabeu last season.

Griezmann compilation

If you want to get excited, United supporters - take a look:

Griezmann's future

Griezmann is contracted until 2021 but his relationship with Simeone has become strained this season and United could tempt him with some astronomical wages.

Simeone himself could be on his way to Inter Milan and Griezmann may welcome a new challenge in the Premier League.

Club Atletico de Madrid v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League

Premier League?

After all, he’s already admitted that former United midfielder David Beckham was his hero and he would be keen for a move to England.

“I liked him [Beckham] a lot. He was my idol. That's why I wear a long-sleeved jersey and wear the No7," he admitted.

As for the idea of a switch to the English top flight, Griezmann did not write it off.

"Yes, why not? If I am out of contract with Atletico I would ask myself that question."

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-LASPALMAS

Could it happen? Time will tell.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Paul Pogba
La Liga
Football
Rio Ferdinand
Premier League
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
Ryan Giggs

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again