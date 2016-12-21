After suffering a thumb injury in Tuesday night's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, J.R. Smith received some more bad news on Wednesday.

According to MSN.com, Smith will require surgery on his injured thumb, which may cause him to miss the next four-to-six weeks.

That will be a big blow to the Cavaliers, who have seen Smith emerge as an important starter this season.

Smith, the team's starting shooting guard, has averaged 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 21 games played this season.

With Mo Williams, who was supposed to be the team's backup point guard, already out for the year, the Cavs are running then on quality guards.

Iman Shumpert, who is listed as the backup to Smith, has been handling backup point guard duties in Williams' absence, so he can't replace Smith in the starting lineup.

That leaves either DeAndre Liggins or Mike Dunleavy as the likely replacements, but both would be a step down from Smith.

Also, sliding a rotation player into the starting lineup for four-to-six weeks will tax the rest of the bench.

The Cavs have another chance to play the Bucks on Wednesday night. Smith might be wise to caution his teammates to watch their thumbs around Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo.