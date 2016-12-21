All UFC fans are desperate for a third fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.
Diaz defeated the Irishman back at UFC 196 in March but Mcgregor got his revenge with a narrow victory at UFC 202.
Since then, Diaz has had several digs at the Lightweight Champion - and former Featherweight Champion.
He’s previously claimed that UFC have built McGregor’s stature and helped him gain a huge fanbase - something they haven’t done with him.
"They pushed his fan base and put all their energy and exposure on him. Like I said, I've been fighting a long time," he said.
“They haven't been (doing it for me) and they now can't deny it. Look, they got me up here with you because I beat the guy."
Diaz slams McGregor
And now, Diaz has hit out at McGregor for ignoring his previous jibes as he attempts to land himself a third fight.
“He's scared to even talk about me. He don't got s**t," Diaz said.
Diaz on his pound-for-pound ranking
And Diaz also hit out at the UFC for his pound-for-pound ranking compared to McGregor.
"You beat the mainstream pound-for-pound no.1 in the world. How come I'm not even in the pound-for-pound (rankings)?" he asked.
"I beat the no.1 pound-for-pound guy, he's no.1 right? Ok, so I beat him twice and I can't even get a no.9 spot.”
"How the f**k does that work? There's no logic in this. I'm no.1, pound-for-pound, I'm no.1.
"And everybody else, they ain't shit. No one else has fought as much as me, I have the most fights in the UFC. Landed the most punches, I've got the most pay-per-views - I hold the records."
A third clash between Diaz and McGregor, anyone?
