Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

.

Deontay Wilder gives his verdict on Joshua-Klitschko fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It is the fight that really has got everyone talking.

When Anthony Joshua takes on Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29 we can guarantee that there will be a lot more than just the lucky 80,000+ people in attendance who will have their eyes glued on the action.

Joshua has come through his 18 fights to date relatively unscathed and by winning every one by virtue of knockout, it's obvious it will require a very smart boxer to end the Brit's unbeaten streak.

Article continues below

Step up one of the most successful heavyweights the sport has ever seen. Along with his brother Vitali, Wladimir has dominated the division for nearly the last two decades but his defeat to Tyson Fury in 2015 raised doubts whether the 40-year-old had started to decline.

The bookies have made Joshua the early favourite but it will almost certainly be the toughest test of the IBF heavyweight champion's career so ruling out Klitschko at this stage would be premature.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Jose Mourinho has decided what to do with Martial and Rashford in January

Jose Mourinho has decided what to do with Martial and Rashford in January

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

The winner is extremely likely to take on WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder in a unification bout at some point later on in 2017 and the American has been providing his verdict on the fight.

Wilder, who has previously sparred with Klitschko, is torn on how he sees the fight going but thinks the 13-year age gap could be a deciding factor.

"In my heart I'm going for Joshua, but in my mind I'm going for Klitschko," Wilder told ESPN.

Deontay Wilder v Chris Arreola

"Klitschko is such an experienced guy. He's seen everything, and without knowledge you can't be wise. Klitschko is very wise and intelligent in the ring.

"On the other hand, Joshua is strong and just as tall, so anything is possible. It will be a very interesting fight. I see it as whoever throws that perfect punch."

"Age also plays a part. One of the negatives -- the only thing that worries me -- is it's a young man's sport. Klitschko (who turns 41 in March) has been around a long time.

"Father time is knocking on his door, but he has the motivation. He says, 'I can still do this.' George Foreman won his heavyweight title back at the age of 45. He said, 'Age ain't nothing but a number.' That will motivate Klitschko."

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

Wilder is set to return to the ring following a hand and arm injury next February with a bout against Andrzej Wawrzyk in the States.

And following news the winner of Joshua-Klitschko will be sanctioned to fight Luis Ortiz next, Wilder will need to put on a convincing display to prove why he should be next in line for a 2017 mega fight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Haye
Wladamir Klitschko
Heavyweight
Boxing
Vitali Klitschko

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again