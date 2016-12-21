It is the fight that really has got everyone talking.

When Anthony Joshua takes on Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29 we can guarantee that there will be a lot more than just the lucky 80,000+ people in attendance who will have their eyes glued on the action.

Joshua has come through his 18 fights to date relatively unscathed and by winning every one by virtue of knockout, it's obvious it will require a very smart boxer to end the Brit's unbeaten streak.

Article continues below

Step up one of the most successful heavyweights the sport has ever seen. Along with his brother Vitali, Wladimir has dominated the division for nearly the last two decades but his defeat to Tyson Fury in 2015 raised doubts whether the 40-year-old had started to decline.

The bookies have made Joshua the early favourite but it will almost certainly be the toughest test of the IBF heavyweight champion's career so ruling out Klitschko at this stage would be premature.

Article continues below

The winner is extremely likely to take on WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder in a unification bout at some point later on in 2017 and the American has been providing his verdict on the fight.

Wilder, who has previously sparred with Klitschko, is torn on how he sees the fight going but thinks the 13-year age gap could be a deciding factor.

"In my heart I'm going for Joshua, but in my mind I'm going for Klitschko," Wilder told ESPN.

"Klitschko is such an experienced guy. He's seen everything, and without knowledge you can't be wise. Klitschko is very wise and intelligent in the ring.

"On the other hand, Joshua is strong and just as tall, so anything is possible. It will be a very interesting fight. I see it as whoever throws that perfect punch."

"Age also plays a part. One of the negatives -- the only thing that worries me -- is it's a young man's sport. Klitschko (who turns 41 in March) has been around a long time.

"Father time is knocking on his door, but he has the motivation. He says, 'I can still do this.' George Foreman won his heavyweight title back at the age of 45. He said, 'Age ain't nothing but a number.' That will motivate Klitschko."

Wilder is set to return to the ring following a hand and arm injury next February with a bout against Andrzej Wawrzyk in the States.

And following news the winner of Joshua-Klitschko will be sanctioned to fight Luis Ortiz next, Wilder will need to put on a convincing display to prove why he should be next in line for a 2017 mega fight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms