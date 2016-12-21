Now that Kobe Bryant has retired, the Los Angeles Lakers are giving Shaquille O'Neal the attention he deserves.

Before he was shipped off to the Miami Heat after years of feuding with Bryant, O'Neal helped the Lakers win three-straight NBA titles from 2000 to 2002.

In March, the team will take a big step to honoring one of the best big men in team history.

According to NBA.com, the Lakers will unveil a statue of O'Neal on March 24, 2017, ahead of their home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shaq will be on hand for the ceremony, which is free to the public, and will give a speech, as will former teammates of the legend.

The statue will be unique in that it will be suspended from the stadium, 10 feet above the sidewalk below, according to the team:

Shaq played for the Lakers from 1996 to 2004, winning the three previously mentioned titles in Los Angeles. He also was named NBA Finals MVP in each of those three seasons. He won the NBA regular season MVP award in 2000.

For his career, Shaq scored 28,596 points, good for seventh all-time (though LeBron James is quickly gaining on him) and grabbed 13,099 rebounds, good for 14th on the all-time list.