Bayern Munich’s clash against RB Leipzig was supposed to be a tight top-of-the-table affair.

The two sides went into the match level on points, with only goal difference separating them at the summit of the Bundesliga before this final match ahead of the winter break.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side brushed their title rivals aside and were 3-0 up by half-time - a lead that they held onto until the end of the match.

At the centre of the vital victory was Thiago.

The former Barcelona midfielder opened the scoring after Robert Lewandowski had struck the post. Eight minutes later, he slipped in Xabi Alonso who doubled the Bavarian’s lead.

Emil Forsberg’s sending off for Leipzig after half an hour didn’t help the visitors' task and Lewandowski secured all three points when he scored a penalty in first-half injury-time.

It was a fantastic victory for Ancelotti’s side but there was also a hilarious festive-themed moment in the match. With just days until Christmas, there were - understandably - a few seasonal advertisements around the pitch.

However, Bayern’s marketing manager didn’t really think something through. Having a moving Santa Claus on the outside of the pitch - who wears the same colours as the home side - isn’t really a good idea.

That’s because, as you can see below, it’s very easy to confuse Saint Nick for one of your own players.

When Thiago had the ball in the middle of pitch, he thought he saw his left-back, David Alaba, marauding forward. Without looking, he played the pass before realising that it was just Father Christmas moving along the outside of the pitch.

Luckily for the Spaniard, Alaba - who was a lot further forward than Thiago originally thought - was on hand to retrieve the ball.

It was all pretty hilarious.

