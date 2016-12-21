DeMarcus Cousins and NBA officials do not get along.

That may be the understatement of the year, but the Sacramento Kings star's run-ins with referees have been well-documented.

However, even the outspoken center sometimes receives the benefit of the doubt, as was the case on Tuesday night.

Cousins was whistled for his second technical foul of the game after he was fouled while making a shot to put the Kings up 121-119 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He then said something to the Blazers' bench and accidentally spit his mouthguard out of his mouth, drawing the ejection.

However, upon review, the technical was rescinded and Cousins was allowed to come back into the game, where he made the ensuing free throw to finish off the three-point play.

After the game, though, he was not happy that he was given a second technical foul in the first place, according to ESPN.com:

"It's ridiculous," he said. "It's obvious what's being done out here. It's on a nightly basis. I hope the world can see now what's really going on out here 'cause it's getting ridiculous. It's really ridiculous."

Having had some time to cool off, Cousins toned down his postgame statement, but he still wasn't thrilled with the call.

The Kings, though, had to have been thrilled with the big man's performance. He finished the game with a season-high 55 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and five three-pointers while going an impressive 16-for-17 from the free-throw line.

With the 126-121 victory, the Kings improved to 11-17 on the year. They're currently in 10th place in the Western Conference playoff race.