Mario Balotelli sent off for Nice in Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux

If anyone thought Mario Balotelli's move to Nice on a free transfer last summer was going to be the start of the Italian drifting away from the headlines, they have been sadly mistaken.

The controversial striker has continued to attract attention from across The Channel - and surprisingly not all of it has been negative.

Ten goals already this term suggested the 26-year-old was actually starting to harness some of that obvious talent into consistent performances.

And just in case you were thinking it sounded too good to be true - it is, as Balotelli found himself in trouble again on Wednesday night after picking up his second red card of the season.

Nice are Ligue 1's surprise leaders heading into Christmas but were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Bordeaux and finished the night with nine men.

Balotelli was the first to be dismissed in the 91st minute after reacting badly to how Igor Lewczuk dispossessed him by petulantly kicking out, with absolutely no intention of winning the ball.

As you can see in the video below, there was definitely contact but did it require such an overdramatic collapse to the ground from Lewczuk? We think not.

Anyway, referee Mikael Lesage was left with little option but to send Balotelli off - luckily Lewczuk was able to continue.

As he started trudging down the tunnel, the former Liverpool and Manchester City striker abruptly turned around to kindly throw his shirt towards two supporters.

Then, as if to perfectly sum up his personality, Balotelli palmed away an innocent camera that had just captured his generous act.

The Italian was joined in the dressing room before the final whistle by teammate Younes Belhanda, who was also sent off in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It isn't all bad for Balotelli, though. At least he maintained his bizarre record of either scoring or receiving a card in every game of his Nice career to date.

