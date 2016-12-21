Official online NBA destination in the UK

Hassan Whiteside upset about touches after OT loss

Miami center Hassan Whiteside is never shy when it comes to sharing his feelings.

On Tuesday night, he shared some unfiltered thoughts on the Miami Heat offense, questioning why he didn't get the ball more down the stretch against the Orlando Magic.

In the 136-130 double-overtime loss to their Southeast Division rivals, the Heat blew two leads to allow the Magic to escape with a win.

According to ESPN.com, when Whiteside was asked about whether he was touching the ball enough late in games, he didn't hold back:

"They say I'm the franchise player. I would think I should get more, but I don't know, man," said Whiteside, who is in the first year of a $98 million, four-year deal with the Heat. "I don't think so, to be honest. But coach's gonna coach."

Whiteside still had an excellent game, recording a team-high 32 points while also grabbing 15 rebounds and racking up five blocks.

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks

Still, he felt he needed the ball more in the overtime periods, and it's hard to blame him.

With 15 rebounds in the contest, though, Whiteside finished right at his NBA-leading 14.8 boards-per-game average. Four of those were offensive rebounds, so maybe Whiteside can create some late-game offense for himself moving forward.

But, since the Heat invested $98 million in Whiteside over the offseason, maybe coach Erik Spoelstra should draw up a couple more plays for the budding superstar.

