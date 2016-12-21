Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

James.

Chelsea have made a decision over signing James Rodriguez

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Reports earlier this week suggested that James Rodriguez was on the verge of a move to Chelsea.

The Colombian recently spoke out about his future at Real Madrid and admitted he was open to leaving the Bernabeu - where he has struggled for regular first-team football of late.

"I can't assure I will stay at Real Madrid,” he said last week.

Article continues below

"I have offers and seven days left to think about my future. I am happy in Madrid, but I want to play more."

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Chelsea were one of those interested clubs and that he was keen for a move to Stamford Bridge. The rumours only gathered pace when it was reported that he was applying for a British visa.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Chelsea's decision

However, just as Chelsea fans were rubbing their hands at the thought of James in a blue shirt, The Sun have dashed those hopes. That’s because they’re reporting that Antonio Conte has no interest in signing him.

The report states that Chelsea have claimed they are not in the race to sign him because they feel he is overvalued at £60 million.

FBL-ESP-CUP-REALMADRID-LEONESA

Buying him for that price would surpass the club-record £50 million they splashed out for Fernando Torres in January 2011. With that transfer failing miserably, the club are unwilling to spend such a huge amount on a player that comes with a few doubts.

James' Madrid career

James was thrust into the spotlight after his incredible performances during the 2014 World Cup. His display convinced Madrid to spend €80 million on him, making him the fourth-most expensive player in history.

His debut season was encouraging enough, scoring 13 league goals but things soon went a bit downhill. He could only managed seven goals the following year and rarely featured after Zinedine Zidane took over from Rafa Benitez in January.

Real Madrid v Cultural Leonesa - Copa del Rey

This season, James has been limited to substitute appearances for the European Champions and it seems his frustrations have boiled over.

But it appears as though his next destination won’t be west London after all.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid
Football
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo
Frank Lampard
James Rodriguez
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
John Terry
Eden Hazard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again