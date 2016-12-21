Reports earlier this week suggested that James Rodriguez was on the verge of a move to Chelsea.

The Colombian recently spoke out about his future at Real Madrid and admitted he was open to leaving the Bernabeu - where he has struggled for regular first-team football of late.

"I can't assure I will stay at Real Madrid,” he said last week.

Article continues below

"I have offers and seven days left to think about my future. I am happy in Madrid, but I want to play more."

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Chelsea were one of those interested clubs and that he was keen for a move to Stamford Bridge. The rumours only gathered pace when it was reported that he was applying for a British visa.

Article continues below

Chelsea's decision

However, just as Chelsea fans were rubbing their hands at the thought of James in a blue shirt, The Sun have dashed those hopes. That’s because they’re reporting that Antonio Conte has no interest in signing him.

The report states that Chelsea have claimed they are not in the race to sign him because they feel he is overvalued at £60 million.

Buying him for that price would surpass the club-record £50 million they splashed out for Fernando Torres in January 2011. With that transfer failing miserably, the club are unwilling to spend such a huge amount on a player that comes with a few doubts.

James' Madrid career

James was thrust into the spotlight after his incredible performances during the 2014 World Cup. His display convinced Madrid to spend €80 million on him, making him the fourth-most expensive player in history.

His debut season was encouraging enough, scoring 13 league goals but things soon went a bit downhill. He could only managed seven goals the following year and rarely featured after Zinedine Zidane took over from Rafa Benitez in January.

This season, James has been limited to substitute appearances for the European Champions and it seems his frustrations have boiled over.

But it appears as though his next destination won’t be west London after all.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms