Marcus Foligno doesn't just win fistfights, he likes to do look while doing it.

The Buffalo Sabres' left wing got into a physical altercation with Florida Panthers' veteran Shawn Thornton in the second period of Tuesday's 4-3 loss. While fights are far from unusual in hockey, Foligno's momentary

Just moments into the fight, Thornton yanked Foligno's helmet came off his head, leaving his entire face exposed. Thornton, on the other hand, was still protected from any flying fists.

When both men broke free and got a chance to regroup, Foligno stroked his brown hair back ever so smoothly on three occasions. Then, he remembered he was in the middle of a fight and began firing away at Thornton.

It took Foligno just two punches and a front face lock to subdue Thornton before officials broke off the scuffle.

Thornton has a history of getting to fights, particularly an ugly incident on December 7, 2013, in which he blindsided then-Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brooks Orpik. Orpik was heavily concussed and the ordeal resulted in a 15-game suspension for Thornton.

However, Foligno needed a mere hair adjustment to dispose of Thornton before the game resumed. At least the Sabres won something last night.

