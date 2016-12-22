Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gary Neville admits he has loved watching one Chelsea player this season

Chelsea's impressive 11-match winning run has been enough for some to already place the Premier League crown on Antonio Conte's men.

At Christmas, they have a formidable six-point lead at the top of the table but with still over half the season to play, Gary Neville insists it is too early to assume the Blues will be champions.

Since switching to Conte's preferred 3-4-3 formation in October, Chelsea have looked invincible and without the burden of European football, are less likely to burn out towards the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Neville thinks there are still one or two frailties that could be exposed as the campaign progresses.

“I didn’t think they would be champions at the start of the season. I’m still not sure, I wouldn’t fully trust any of them yet, but they do like they are producing the type (champions) performances," the former Manchester United full-back told The Mirror.

“The Southampton away one, that’s the one where I thought, that’s a championship winning performance. But it is too early in the season to hand them the title."

Despite Neville's concerns, he included six Chelsea players in his team of the season so far, suggesting Conte and co. are certainly on the right track.

Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa all made the Sky Sports pundit's XI, however, following his recent feud with Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, Neville reserved special praise for the Blues' shot-stopper.

He added: “People think I’m critical of goalkeepers but they’ve got a world-class goalkeeper who I love watching. He is a goalkeeper I’d love to have in my net. Please put that in your headline: Thibaut Courtois - wonderful.”

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The ex-England international knows all too well from his days at Old Trafford how quickly things can change in the title race - particularly after the New Year.

And Neville pinpointed that an injury to either Hazard or Costa could very easily scupper Chelsea's charge.

"You still have to have doubts over them through the fact, for instance, if you got an injury to Eden Hazard, an injury to Diego Costa," the 41-year-old continued.

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

“You have to throw in the doubts that exist. They are such important players.”

“They have got the mental strength. If they steer clear of injuries, they’ve got a great fixture programme over Christmas, they’ve got players who’ve won the league before, they’ve got a lot going for them.

“Does that mean to say I’m sure they’ll win the league?

"No."

Topics:
Gary Neville
Football
Premier League
Diego Costa
Chelsea
Thibaut Courtois
Eden Hazard

