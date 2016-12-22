After they drew 1-1 away to Hercules in their first-leg of their Copa del Rey round of 32 fixture, Barcelona didn’t want to take too many chances in the return match.

While Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were given an early winter break, Luis Enrique still fielded a strong side against their Segunda B opponents.

Javier Mascherano, Ivan Rakitic, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer all started and helped their side complete a convincing 7-0 rout at Camp Nou.

A hat-trick from Turan and goals from Lucas Digne, Rakitic, Rafinha and a long-awaited strike from summer signing Alcacer saw them safely through to the last-16.

Digne’s strike was his first goal of the club and he became the first of the six summer signings to score. However, Alcacer - who had gone 650 minutes without a goal since he arrived from Valencia - also finally notched in the second-half.

It took a while for Barca to break the Hercules resistance but, when Digne struck in the 37th minute, the floodgates opened. Rakitic doubled the lead just before half-time before Turan stole the show after the interval.

He set up Rafinha for Barcelona’s third after some brilliant skill before getting on the scoresheet himself with a beautiful diving header just five minutes later.

Alcacer was then breathing a huge sigh of relief when he nodded into an empty net to finally break his goalscoring drought before Turan scored his second from a rebound.

But the moment of the match occurred in the 89th minute. Not only was it Turan’s hat-trick goal but it was the perfect way to earn himself the match ball. He tackled a defender in the box by nutmegging them before cutting inside and bending a shot into the far top corner.

Take a bow.

