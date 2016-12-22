Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Barca.

Arda Turan scores a hat-trick as Barcelona beat Hercules 7-0

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After they drew 1-1 away to Hercules in their first-leg of their Copa del Rey round of 32 fixture, Barcelona didn’t want to take too many chances in the return match.

While Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were given an early winter break, Luis Enrique still fielded a strong side against their Segunda B opponents.

Javier Mascherano, Ivan Rakitic, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer all started and helped their side complete a convincing 7-0 rout at Camp Nou.

Article continues below

A hat-trick from Turan and goals from Lucas Digne, Rakitic, Rafinha and a long-awaited strike from summer signing Alcacer saw them safely through to the last-16.

Digne’s strike was his first goal of the club and he became the first of the six summer signings to score. However, Alcacer - who had gone 650 minutes without a goal since he arrived from Valencia - also finally notched in the second-half.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

It took a while for Barca to break the Hercules resistance but, when Digne struck in the 37th minute, the floodgates opened. Rakitic doubled the lead just before half-time before Turan stole the show after the interval.

He set up Rafinha for Barcelona’s third after some brilliant skill before getting on the scoresheet himself with a beautiful diving header just five minutes later.

Alcacer was then breathing a huge sigh of relief when he nodded into an empty net to finally break his goalscoring drought before Turan scored his second from a rebound.

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-HERCULES

But the moment of the match occurred in the 89th minute. Not only was it Turan’s hat-trick goal but it was the perfect way to earn himself the match ball. He tackled a defender in the box by nutmegging them before cutting inside and bending a shot into the far top corner.

Take a bow.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Gerard Pique
Luis Suarez
Football
Andres Iniesta
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
UEFA Champions League
Arda Turan
Neymar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again