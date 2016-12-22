Former England captain Michael Vaughan thinks Alastair Cook is "very close" to resigning as skipper.

Cook lead England to a crushing 4-0 defeat in India, sealed by an embarrassing collapse to an innings and 75 run defeat in the fifth test.

The 31-year-old Essex batsman passed 11,000 runs in the series, but has averaged less than 40 throughout 2016.

Cook has stated that he will "go home and do some thinking" after losing eight test matches in the calendar year.

Vaughan doesn't believe Cook will definitely resign: "He's earned that right to have a period of time at home. We'll wait and see," the 42-year-old told BBC Sport.

"He's stubborn and mentally very tough. He's been through this sort of spell two or three times in his captaincy and carried on.

"But he has to be very honest with himself. Does he have the passion and energy to take the team forward through the seven Tests next summer? And then through the Ashes next winter?

"If the answer is just 1% no, then he has to stand aside.

"Towards the end of my captaincy, I just was not enjoying the game. I could see from his face he just is not enjoying cricket.

"I would think it's very close to being the time to call it quits from his perspective."

However, it's very clear that Cook has the backing of the dressing room and the management.

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace said: "If he chooses to step down, that would be a shame because we want him to carry on: "When you lose a series 4-0, of course people will talk about the leadership. We all know that.

"But there's nobody looking around the dressing room thinking 'ooh, I wonder who's in charge?' It's very clear who's in charge, and that hasn't changed."

Vaughan also believes that Joe Root is ready to succeed Cook as captain: "(Root is) a world class player, the best batsman in the team, thoughtful and tactically very astute."

