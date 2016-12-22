Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

.

Michael Vaughan comments on Alastair Cook's future as England captain

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former England captain Michael Vaughan thinks Alastair Cook is "very close" to resigning as skipper.

Cook lead England to a crushing 4-0 defeat in India, sealed by an embarrassing collapse to an innings and 75 run defeat in the fifth test.

The 31-year-old Essex batsman passed 11,000 runs in the series, but has averaged less than 40 throughout 2016.

Article continues below

Cook has stated that he will "go home and do some thinking" after losing eight test matches in the calendar year.

Vaughan doesn't believe Cook will definitely resign: "He's earned that right to have a period of time at home. We'll wait and see," the 42-year-old told BBC Sport.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

"He's stubborn and mentally very tough. He's been through this sort of spell two or three times in his captaincy and carried on.

"But he has to be very honest with himself. Does he have the passion and energy to take the team forward through the seven Tests next summer? And then through the Ashes next winter?

"If the answer is just 1% no, then he has to stand aside.

Bangladesh v England - Second Test: Day Three

"Towards the end of my captaincy, I just was not enjoying the game. I could see from his face he just is not enjoying cricket.

"I would think it's very close to being the time to call it quits from his perspective."

However, it's very clear that Cook has the backing of the dressing room and the management.

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace said: "If he chooses to step down, that would be a shame because we want him to carry on: "When you lose a series 4-0, of course people will talk about the leadership. We all know that.

England & Pakistan Nets Session

"But there's nobody looking around the dressing room thinking 'ooh, I wonder who's in charge?' It's very clear who's in charge, and that hasn't changed."

Vaughan also believes that Joe Root is ready to succeed Cook as captain: "(Root is) a world class player, the best batsman in the team, thoughtful and tactically very astute."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jonny Bairstow
Joe Root
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen
England cricket
India cricket

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again