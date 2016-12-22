Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Kvitova will be out of action for most of 2017.

Petra Kvitova set to miss six months after knife attack

Petra Kvitova will be able to play tennis again after she was attacked by an intruder with a knife, but not for six months.

The two-time Wimbledon champion sustained a serious injury to her left hand after being attacked in her home.

However, the surgeon who carried out the operation on her hand is more than confident that Kvitova will be able to return to tennis in 2017.

"Surgeon Radek Kebrle said that the operation on Petra's left hand went very well, with no complications," a statement read.

"The best-case scenario is that Petra will be able to return to the tennis court after six months."

The surgeon, Kebrle, added: "When we talk about [playing tennis], it will take about six months.

"It's a serious injury and we have to deal with that accordingly. She's young and healthy and has long, slim fingers. That's a good prognosis."

Kvitova's PR manager Katie Spellman added: "Petra is ready to do everything she can to get back competing at the highest level.

"Petra is happy with how the operation went and is in good spirits."

The current world number 11 will miss the opening two majors of the season, the Australian and French Open, and is likely to miss her favourite tournament, Wimbledon, in July as well.

The Czech's rehabilitation will begin within the next two months and she hopes to grasp a tennis racket within three.

The attacker is still on the loose and a danger to the public and Czech police have asked for help.

