After weeks of inactivity, free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion is gaining traction in the market as six teams have reportedly made him a multi-year offers, according to ESPN's Jim Bowden.

In addition to Encarnacion's longtime Toronto Blue Jays, the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics, Houston Astros, and a mystery team have extended offers.

Bowden added that two of those teams are negotiating for Encarnacion's services at a "rapid pace" and other offers have an opt-out following the 2017 campaign.

While the top hitter (Yoenis Cespedes) and pitcher (Aroldis Chapman) are off the market, Encarnacion's market hasn't developed as expected. The three-time All-Star is coming off another strong season as he slashed .263/.357/.529 with 42 home runs and an American League-leading 127 runs batted in. It was his fifth straight season of at least 34 homers and 98 RBIs for the 33-year-old.

Earlier in the day, Encarnacion's agent Paul Kinzer joined Jeff Blair of Sportsnet590 to discuss his client's future.

"We definitely thought he would be signed by now," Kinzer said. "We never envisioned it stretching out this long but he's made the decision to [reject] several multi-year offers."

Kinzer added that Toronto is Encarnacion's preferred team, but after he rejected a reported four-year, $80 million from the Blue Jays. Since then, Toronto has signed Kendrys Morales and Steven Pearce, likely closing the door on an Encarnacion return.

Fan Rag Sports' Jon Heyman reported earlier today that the Indians are "pulling out all the stops" to sign the first baseman but likely won't be able to afford him.

However, Encarnacion wants to sign as soon as possible so a decision could be coming soon.

