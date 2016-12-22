In his return to Cleveland, Matthew Dellavedova was embraced by Cleveland Cavaliers players and fans as he accepted his NBA championship ring.

Dellevedova, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career as a productive reserve for the Cavaliers but departed to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason for a lucrative four-year, $38.5 million contract.

Before the Bucks faced the Cavaliers on Wednesday - the second game of a home and away series - Dellavedova stood at midcourt in the Quicken Loans Arena to accept the jewelry he earned as a member of Cleveland's championship team last season.

First, injured guard J.R. Smith ran toward Dellevedova to give Dellevedova a hug. The Australian-born guard was seemingly caught off guard by Smith as the two men momentarily embraced.

After receiving his ring, Dellavedova was mobbed by several of his former teammates, including LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, and Kyrie Irving.

The Cavaliers ended up sweeping the back-to-back with a 113-102 win behind Irving's 31 points and 13 assists to go with James' 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Dellavedova scored just two points in his return to Cleveland but it was the pre-game ceremony that he will remember.