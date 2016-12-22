Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Dellavedova.

Matthew Dellavedova returns to Cleveland to accept championship ring

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In his return to Cleveland, Matthew Dellavedova was embraced by Cleveland Cavaliers players and fans as he accepted his NBA championship ring.

Dellevedova, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career as a productive reserve for the Cavaliers but departed to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason for a lucrative four-year, $38.5 million contract.

Before the Bucks faced the Cavaliers on Wednesday - the second game of a home and away series - Dellavedova stood at midcourt in the Quicken Loans Arena to accept the jewelry he earned as a member of Cleveland's championship team last season.

First, injured guard J.R. Smith ran toward Dellevedova to give Dellevedova a hug. The Australian-born guard was seemingly caught off guard by Smith as the two men momentarily embraced.

After receiving his ring, Dellavedova was mobbed by several of his former teammates, including LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, and Kyrie Irving.

The Cavaliers ended up sweeping the back-to-back with a 113-102 win behind Irving's 31 points and 13 assists to go with James' 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Dellavedova scored just two points in his return to Cleveland but it was the pre-game ceremony that he will remember.

Topics:
NBA
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
LeBron James
Milwaukee Bucks
Matthew Dellavedova

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again