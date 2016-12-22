The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement will include an independent panel that will oversee life and death cases in the NBA, much like the issue with Miami Heat center Chris Bosh, according to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report.

Bosh, 32, was deemed unfit to resume his career in September when the Heat claimed his health made him a risk. The two-time NBA champion had to leave the team on two occasions since 2015 due to blood clots.

Bosh's blood clots paired with his use of blood thinners makes playing a contact sport a life and death situation. Beck reports that under the new CBA, future life and death cases will be brought before the panel to determine a players on-court future.

Per the report, a player deemed unfit will be referred to the panel by either his team, the league, or the players association. If the panel decides the player's condition is too serious to resume his career, he could be banned from playing.

Conversely, if the panel rules in the player's favor, his team will be forced to make a decision: play him, trade him, or waive him within a certain time period.

Any decisions made by the panel would be final.

In regards to Bosh, since his condition predates the new CBA (effective July 1, 2017), his case cannot be brought before the panel without his approval. However, he could ask that his case is brought to the panel early so he can get the definitive word on his status.

If the panel votes against him, the 11-time All-Star could see his career end; if the panel votes in his favor, the Heat would have to play or release him.

Even in that scenario, Bosh might have a hard time latching on with a team with his health issues.

The Heat are expected to petition for a medical exclusion on February 9, 2017 - one year after Bosh's last game - that, if granted, would allow the team to wipe the remaining two years, $52 million of his contract off the team's cap.