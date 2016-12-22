Official online NBA destination in the UK

Ingles.

Joe Ingles' spectacular pass to Gordon Hayward

Joe Ingles doesn't have to be standing on the court to be effective.

The Utah Jazz guard found himself in a precarious position on Wednesday, battling Sacramento King' point guard Arron Affalo for the basketball with DeMarcus Cousins standing a few feet away.

Cousins' wingspan couldn't help him, nor could any nearby Kings defender as Ingles and Affalo battled for possession.

However, Ingles managed to muscle the ball away from Affalo and throw a football-style style pass ahead to teammate Gordon Hayward. Gordon finished off the play with a dunk as the second quarter drew to a close.

Despite Ingles' hard work, the Jazz could not overcome Cousins and the Kings on their home floor in a 94-93 loss. Hayward -- in addition to the slam -- provided Utah with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gobert (17 points, 14 rebounds), Shelvin Mack (13 points), and Ingles (10 points) were the other Jazz players to hit double figures in points

Following up his 55-point performance last night, Cousins contributed 21 points, including a pair of clutch free throws to close out the game. Ty Lawson (19 points) and Garrett Temple (11 points) were the other primary scorers for Sacramento.

