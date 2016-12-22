At 20 years old, Devin Booker is one of the NBA's top young superstars and his athleticism is one of the reasons why.

In his second season, the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native has increased his production in every major category; he's averaging 18.8 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds for the Phoenix Suns.

Booker's ability to rise up and deliver memorable dunks has been one of his standout qualities. In fact, he had three dunks in the first quarter of the Suns' 125-111 loss to the Houston Rockets.

However, Booker was saving his best dunk for last. With less than 30 seconds left and Phoenix's loss a formality, Booker drove to the hoop and delivered a mammoth dunk in the face of rookie forward Kyle Wiltjer.

Booker finished the game with 28 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Teammates T.J. Warren (19 points), Brandon Knight (17 points), and Eric Bledsoe (16 points) were the other Suns players to reach double digits in scoring.

That was not enough to overcome James Harden and the Rockets. Harden posted a double-double with 27 points and 14 assists while Eric Gordon 24 points off the bench. Counting Harden and Gordon, Houston had seven players in double figures en route to the win.

Wiltjer, who played for just two minutes, was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time.