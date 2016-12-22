Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Booker.

Devin Booker's strong night includes ferocious dunk

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At 20 years old, Devin Booker is one of the NBA's top young superstars and his athleticism is one of the reasons why.

In his second season, the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native has increased his production in every major category; he's averaging 18.8 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds for the Phoenix Suns. 

Booker's ability to rise up and deliver memorable dunks has been one of his standout qualities. In fact, he had three dunks in the first quarter of the Suns' 125-111 loss to the Houston Rockets.

However, Booker was saving his best dunk for last. With less than 30 seconds left and Phoenix's loss a formality, Booker drove to the hoop and delivered a mammoth dunk in the face of rookie forward Kyle Wiltjer. 

Booker finished the game with 28 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Teammates T.J. Warren (19 points), Brandon Knight (17 points), and Eric Bledsoe (16 points) were the other Suns players to reach double digits in scoring.

That was not enough to overcome James Harden and the Rockets. Harden posted a double-double with 27 points and 14 assists while Eric Gordon 24 points off the bench. Counting Harden and Gordon, Houston had seven players in double figures en route to the win.

Wiltjer, who played for just two minutes, was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Topics:
NBA
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
Devin Booker
James Harden

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again