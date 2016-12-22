As we approach the new year, it is safe to say 2016 has been a dramatic year in the Premier League.

Of course, it will be dominated by the achievements of Leicester City who, against all the odds, lifted the title back in May after a fairy tale 2015/16 campaign.

Claudio Ranieri's men have struggled in the 2016/17 season so far, however, whilst the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have been resurgent as they look to wrestle the title away from the Foxes.

But, with so much having changed across the league between last season and this, just who has been the most consistent over the past 12 months?

Well, thanks to The Mirror, we now know the answer. That's after the paper revealed a Premier League table of 2016 factoring in the results of the 17 teams who have been in England's top division between January and December.

The results make surprising reading for the two Manchester clubs whilst it is two teams from London who have a stranglehold at the top of the table.

Here's how the 2016 standings look...

17 - Crystal Palace

Played: 36 W: 6 D: 8 L: 22 Points: 26

16 - Watford

Played: 36 W: 10 D: 7 L: 19 Points: 37

15 - Swansea City

Played: 36 W: 11 D: 11 L: 18 Points: 40

14 - Sunderland

Played: 10 D: 11 L: 15 Points: 41

13: Stoke City

Played: 36 W: 11 D: 10 L:15 Points: 43

12 - Bournemouth

Played: 36 W: 12 D: 7 L: 17 Points: 43

11 - West Brom

Played: 36 W:10 D: 13 L: 13 Points: 43

10 - Everton

Played: 36 W: 11 D: 11 L: 14 Points: 44

9 - West Ham

Played: 36: W: 14 D: 10 L: 12 Points 52

8 - Leicester City

Played: 36: W: 16 D: 11 L:9 Points: 59

7 - Southampton

Played: 36 W: 18 D: 9 L:9 Points 63

6 - Manchester United

Played: 36 W: 19 D: 9 L: 8 Points: 66

5 - Manchester City

Played: 36 W: 19 D: 9: L: 8 Points: 66

4 - Arsenal

Played: 36 W: 19 D: 9 L: 8 Points: 66

3 - Liverpool

Played: 36 W: 19 D: 10 L: 7 Points: 67

2 - Tottenham

Played: 36 W: 19 D: 11 L:6 Points: 68

1 - Chelsea

Played: 36 W: 21: D: 10 L: 5 Points: 73

United, City and Arsenal are only separated by goal difference and Gunners will be disappointed to see their team take up their regular fourth place spot in this hypothetical table.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have officially been the most consistent team in 2016 and would hold a five point lead at the top if the Premier League took place over the calendar year.

Whether the actual table will echo the one above when the 2016/17 season comes to an end, only time will tell. Fans of Chelsea and Spurs will certainly hope so.

