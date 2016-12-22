Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Premier League trophy.

The Premier League table of 2016: Not happy viewing for Arsenal

As we approach the new year, it is safe to say 2016 has been a dramatic year in the Premier League.

Of course, it will be dominated by the achievements of Leicester City who, against all the odds, lifted the title back in May after a fairy tale 2015/16 campaign.

Claudio Ranieri's men have struggled in the 2016/17 season so far, however, whilst the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have been resurgent as they look to wrestle the title away from the Foxes.

Article continues below

But, with so much having changed across the league between last season and this, just who has been the most consistent over the past 12 months?

Well, thanks to The Mirror, we now know the answer. That's after the paper revealed a Premier League table of 2016 factoring in the results of the 17 teams who have been in England's top division between January and December.

Article continues below

The results make surprising reading for the two Manchester clubs whilst it is two teams from London who have a stranglehold at the top of the table.

Here's how the 2016 standings look...

17 - Crystal Palace
Played: 36 W: 6 D: 8 L: 22 Points: 26

16 - Watford
Played: 36 W: 10 D: 7 L: 19 Points: 37

15 - Swansea City
Played: 36 W: 11 D: 11 L: 18 Points: 40

14 - Sunderland 
Played: 10 D: 11 L: 15 Points: 41

13: Stoke City
Played: 36 W: 11 D: 10 L:15 Points: 43

12 - Bournemouth
Played: 36 W: 12 D: 7 L: 17 Points: 43

11 - West Brom
Played: 36 W:10 D: 13 L: 13 Points: 43

10 - Everton
Played: 36 W: 11 D: 11 L: 14 Points: 44

Southampton v Everton - Premier League

9 - West Ham
Played: 36: W: 14 D: 10 L: 12 Points 52

8 - Leicester City
Played: 36: W: 16 D: 11 L:9 Points: 59

7 - Southampton
Played: 36 W: 18 D: 9 L:9 Points 63

6 - Manchester United
Played: 36 W: 19 D: 9 L: 8 Points: 66

5 - Manchester City
Played: 36 W: 19 D: 9: L: 8 Points: 66

4 - Arsenal
Played: 36 W: 19 D: 9 L: 8 Points: 66

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League

3 - Liverpool
Played: 36 W: 19 D: 10 L: 7 Points: 67

2 - Tottenham
Played: 36 W: 19 D: 11 L:6 Points: 68

1 - Chelsea
Played: 36 W: 21: D: 10 L: 5 Points: 73

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier League

United, City and Arsenal are only separated by goal difference and Gunners will be disappointed to see their team take up their regular fourth place spot in this hypothetical table.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have officially been the most consistent team in 2016 and would hold a five point lead at the top if the Premier League took place over the calendar year.

Whether the actual table will echo the one above when the 2016/17 season comes to an end, only time will tell. Fans of Chelsea and Spurs will certainly hope so.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier League

