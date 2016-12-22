Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sergi Roberto describes the difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Who is the best player in the world: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

It's the debate that has dominated football for the best part of 10 years now and yet we're still no closer to determining who really is number one.

Messi edges it in terms of Ballon d'Ors (5) and achievements with Barcelona, but unlike Ronaldo, he has never won a major title at international level with Argentina.

There's no separating them where goals are concerned either.

Ronaldo, who is two years older than Messi, has scored 571 goals for club and country, whereas his Argentine rival has 533 goals.

Safe to say there will never be a definitive answer, even after the pair eventually retire.

Of course, Barcelona and Real Madrid fans will point to their own when arguing who the better player is, and the very same can be said of centre midfielder Sergi Roberto.

The 24-year-old, who has played alongside Messi in the Barcelona first team since 2010, recently attempted to describe the difference between the two.

In Roberto's opinion, Messi is "light years" ahead of Ronaldo.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

He told RAC1, per FourFourTwo: "He is the best player in history. You can't compare him [with Ronaldo].

"Beyond the Ballon d'Or, everyone knows that Messi is the best. He's light years ahead."

Barcelona legend Xavi similarly lauded Messi in a recent interview with TV3, where he explained how Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or based on silverware, rather than individual talent.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

"They counted the major trophies but there are other years in which they didn't use that to award the best player in the world," he said.

"Leo Messi is the best despite the trophies that someone else might have won."

And Neymar thinks the very same, telling GOL: "I don't know who will win [the Ballon d'Or], [but] for me there is only one who's the best - that's Messi.

"Ronaldo is a great player, he's world-class and has been for many years, and I respect him. But Messi is the one who deserves it for me."

