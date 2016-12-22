Bucks (13-14) 102, Cavaliers (21-6) 113

Kyrie Irving (31/6/13) had a career-high assist total in an all-around brilliant performance as Matthew Dellavedova (2/2/3) returned to Cleveland to collect his ring. LeBron James (29/9/6) also put up numbers for the Kevin Love-less Cavaliers. Giannis Antetokounmpo (28/5/5) had another good game against the champs.

Timberwolves (9-19) 92, Hawks (14-15) 84

Andrew Wiggins (19/7/2) and Zach LaVine (18/4/2) helped the Minnesota Timberwolves take control of this game in the fourth quarter on a night where Karl-Anthony Towns (17/18/5) tied his career-high total for rebounds. Paul Millsap (18/10/7) was the main man for Atlanta, who were without Dwight Howard and have lost 3 of 5.

Grizzlies (19-12) 98, Pistons (14-17) 86

A huge evening from Marc Gasol (38/5/4) to tie his career-high condemned the Detroit Pistons to their fourth straight loss. Chandler Parson (2/2/2) managed 15 minutes in the Motor City. Andre Drummond (13/19/1) had a double-double for the home team.

Wizards (13-15) 107, Bulls (14-14) 97

The backcourt duo of John Wall (23/6/9) and Bradley Beal (21/0/5) led the Washington Wizards to a road win over a Chicago Bulls team that is proving to be so erratic this season. Jimmy Butler (20/11/5) and Dwyane Wade (19/3/3) were solid.

Thunder (17-12) 121, Pelicans (10-21) 110

In the battle of two so-called one-man teams, it was Russell Westbrook (42/10/7) that came out on top as a strong run by Alex Abrines (18/2/1) helped the Thunder take this game away from the Pelicans. Anthony Davis (34/15/2) had a big night of his own, but it wasn't enough.

Kings (12-17) 94, Jazz (18-12) 93

The Sacramento Kings came back from 20-points down with DeMarcus Cousins (21/8/3) on the bench before the big man came on to score 3 of 4 free throws and win the game. Gordon Hayward (28/10/3) missed a good game-winning attempt under pressure from Boogie.

Rockets (22-8) 125, Suns (8-21) 111

James Harden (27/5/14), Eric Gordon (24/2/3) and the Houston Rockets shot the lights out in Phoenix as they brushed aside the Suns in the fourth quarter, going 6 of 8 from behind the arc. Devin Booker (28/6/7) had a big game on his bobblehead night.

Mavericks (8-21) 96, Blazers (13-18) 95

Harrison Barnes (28/7/0) and Deron Williams (23/5/5) helped the Dallas Mavericks race out to a huge halftime lead before Damian Lillard (29/3/4) carried his team to an impressive comeback to make it a one-point game. But clutch defending from Wesley Matthews (16/4/3) saw Dame miss the game-winner at the buzzer.