Joakim Noah played such limited minutes in the New York Knicks’ 127-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets last Saturday, he released some leftover energy through a workout inside the gym at the Pepsi Center after the game.

Backup center Willy Hernangomez saw most of the playing time, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 28 minutes. Noah, however, posted just two points and four rebounds in 11 minutes. At times, it looked like the thin Colorado air was impacting Noah’s strength to run up and down the court.

Head coach Jeff Hornacek insisted that he likes Noah’s energy, he just thought Hernangomez had more of it that given night. It was the latest in a string of disappointments for Noah, who was averaging just 4.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23 games entering Tuesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

He has failed to consistently show the numbers - and presence - that warranted to Knicks to invest four years, $72 million in his services. Hornacek had to shoot down the possibility of Kristaps Porzingis seeing more time at the center despite the uncertainty at the position.

“We have three capable centers in Noah, [Kyle] O’Quinn and Willy [has] played well,” he said. “I think having Porzingis at the five takes minutes from them.”

IMPROVEMENT

Before Tuesday’s game, Noah was out on the Madison Square Garden floor early, working on his free throws, left and right-handed hook shots, and even launching some three-pointers (he has never made one in his NBA career).

Noah momentarily turned off his basketball focus to greet some young fans and take pictures on the court. He let out a rare smile and went back to shooting free throws, showing the intensity he was known for as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

However, that extra work seemed for naught as he started Tuesday’s game missing three of his first four shot attempts while struggling to corral rebounds. However, for arguably the first time all season, Noah showed the defensive intensity and resilience that made him the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2013-14.

Pacers big man Al Jefferson had 14 points in the first half as the Knicks defense couldn’t stop him in the low post. Once Noah turned the volume up, Jefferson’s production went silent. With Noah guarding him in the second half, the 31-year-old scored just four points, finishing the game with 18.

“His defense on Al,” Derrick Rose, who returned from a back injury to score 25 points, said of Noah’s biggest contribution. “I think only scored four points in the second half. On a great player like that, no matter how old he is, he has a lot of game and he tough to guard.”

PRODUCTION

Noah finished with 11 points; he had not scored that many points since netting 16 points in a November 4 game against his former Bulls. He nabbed 11 rebounds; he had not grabbed that many boards since his 16-rebound effort on November 16 against the Detroit Pistons. Noah played 29 minutes; he had not played that many minutes since he saw 33 minutes of action against the Toronto Raptors on November 12.

“I think he was very active,” Hornacek said after the game. “He set good screens offensively and rolled hard to the basket. Defensively, he was kind of all over the places for us.”

While happy with his effort, Noah gave a more realistic breakdown of Tuesday’s win.

“Let’s not get too excited, they still scored 111 points,” Noah said. “That’s a lot of points. We still have a lot of work to do.”

EXPECTATIONS

Nobody expects Noah to play like Russell Westbrook by averaging a triple-double every night. However, people expect better than his current Eddy Curry post 2007-like production thus far.

Curry, who had fallen out of favor with the Knicks that year, was still playing 25.9 minutes per game. Noah is still averaging just 21.9 minutes. Granted Curry was a better scorer, he was nowhere near Noah’s level defensively. The problem is, before Tuesday, not even Noah was playing at Noah’s level defensively all year.

“He was being aggressive and was on the boards every time,” Porzingis said of his teammate's improvement. “He felt like himself today. He can still do a lot better but he is an easy double-double.”

Tuesday was just the second double-double of the season for Noah; Porzingis thinks it can be a frequent occurrence.

“He can do it every night,” he said.