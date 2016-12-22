Manchester United appear to have turned the corner in recent weeks, after a difficult start to life under Jose Mourinho.

Unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions, the Red Devils have had the goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 10 goals in his last nine appearances - to thank for their resurgence.

However, with the Swedish striker in such fine form, it has left the immediate futures of fellow forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in doubt as we approach the January transfer window.

Both young strikers enjoyed impressive 2015/16 seasons but, under Mourinho, have often either struggled for game time or been played out of position when given the chance to impress.

As a result, there has been speculation that one, or both, of them could leave Old Trafford on loan in the new year. West Ham are one club said to be interested in such a deal.

However, according to reports from ESPN, Mourinho has made up his mind on what to do with his two talented youngsters.

Per their report, he has already ruled out letting either Rashford or Martial depart the Red Devils because he doesn't want to reduce the depth of his attacking options.

With United set to battle on four fronts in the new year, the Portuguese is of the opinion that he cannot let either forward leave the club.

It makes sense considering he would be left with Ibrahimovic and Rooney as his only realistic options up front. Whilst both have been in good form over the past few games, they are both the wrong side of 30.

Having the pacey duo of Rashford and Martial available to him as United contest the League Cup, Premier League, Europa League and look to defend the F.A. Cup is, therefore, a must in Mourinho's eyes.

The question is, though, will both United strikers be happy to sit on the bench and wait for their opportunity for the rest of the season?

Martial has already admitted to being frustrated at being unable to secure a role in the starting XI this season. Rashford, meanwhile, has often been played out wide and has seen his opportunities to lead the line limited.

England fans would certainly love to see the 19-year-old playing on a regular basis, that's for sure.

Unfortunately for them, Mourinho has other ideas and appears content to keep both youngsters as backup options moving forward.

