Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mino Raiola reveals the biggest change Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made at Man Utd

It's no coincidence that Manchester United's resurgent form has coincided with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's recent return to the starting line-up.

Before his untimely injury against Tottenham, who he scored against in the recent 1-0 win, the 27-year-old was in majestic form.

His goal against Mauricio Pochettino's men encapsulated his ability, from timing his run to perfection to emphatically firing past Hugo Lloris after sprinting away from Jan Vertonghen.

A bad tackle from Danny Rose, which saw Mkhitaryan replaced, prompted fears of a length absence but Jose Mourinho soon confirmed that he would only miss two games, both of which ending in victory for United.

The playmaker is set to return against Sunderland on Boxing Day, where the Red Devils will hope to extend their three-match winning streak in the Premier League.

Reports suggest Mkhitaryan's rise to prominance is the result of a training programme that allowed him to build 6lbs of muscle, but according to Mino Raiola, another factor has played a vital role.

Speaking to talkSPORT, per The Sun, the super agent explained how Mkhitaryan has become a lot more aggressive to not only impress Mourinho, but help him adapt to the Premier League.

He said: "You have to say that he showed his class in Germany, but I now see an even more aggressive, determined player than in Germany.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

"He was more elegant but now he is more aggressive, like a player in the Premier League needs when you don’t have the ball."

Mkhitaryan has more fight about him at United and it would seem Mourinho's risky master plan of not playing him until the right moment has paid off.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Raiola never had any doubt that the Armenian would succeed at Old Trafford, though.

"For sure I knew that 'Micky' could come in and be the one of the best in the Premier League," he added. "He showed it in Ukraine, he showed it in Germany and he can show it in England.

"I see all the players at United, at least from my party, are fantastic players and now the team is coming together. It's getting the balance. I think the second half of the Premier League will be exciting."

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Premier League
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Manchester United
UEFA Champions League
Jose Mourinho

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

